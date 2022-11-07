This year’s annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, held by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in partnership with Gucci, was the 11th of its kind. The Hollywood event attracted stars across music, film and television, with fashions beyond what we could even expect to see. Here are the top 10 most eye-catching looks from the night:

Photo: Getty Images

Red carpet debut as a couple snuggled close in a Gucci blanket and coordinated silk pjs, sleep mask, socks and all.

Photo: Getty Images

Kim’s signature Balenciaga look prevailed on the red carpet last night. She wore a tight fitted leather gown, a pull from the brand’s Fall Winter 2022 Couture Look 7, but opted out of the helmet face mask and bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Styled by Marni Senofonte, Kendall’s silver skirt and black mesh gown by Turkish French designer Burc Akyol was no easy fit to pull off, however the supermodel wore the dress instead of letting it wear her!

Photo: Getty Images

In a shimmering floor-length gown with a green to coral gradient and matching gloves, Salma Hayek looked gorgeous beyond measure. The look was styled by Annabelle Harron with hair by Jennifer Yepez and beauty by Ivan Pol.

Photo: Getty Images

The Elbas attended the gala wearing full looks by Gucci. While Sabrina was styled by Shaquille Ross-Williams, Idris’ stylist for the night was Cheryl Konteh.

Photo: Getty Images

Quinta Brunson wore a light and fresh hue of turquoise. Her gown by Raniza Khem Couture featured a sweet heart neck, black waist belt and was styled with black sheer elbow length gloves by Bryon Javar.

Photo: Getty Images

It-girl Thuso Mbedu looked like a mermaid out of water in her green lame pleated dress with dusty blue lace. Her look was styled by Wayman and Micah, hair by Sharif Poston and beauty by Wendi Miyake.

Photo: Getty Images

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was giving ballerina in this Giambattista Valli dusty pink tutu dress with ruffled floral detailed sleeves, styled by Molly Dickson.

Photo: Getty Images

Honoring the gala’s implied dress code, Jodie wore black and gold in a fringed Gucci look of her own.

Photo: Getty Images

Actress Laura Harrier was clean lines and neutral tones, keeping it simple yet statuesque on the red carpet in a Spring Summer 2023 Saint Laurent look styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Thoughts?



Main Images: Getty Images