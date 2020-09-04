All the Looks Ashanti Graced Us With This Week: Retrofete, Junya Watanabe, Burberry and More!

All this week, singer Ashanti has been giving us looks upon looks which turned out to be for a video with Joyner Lucas for their song, “Fall Slowly”. Our readers along with the Fashion Bomb Daily team are head over heels for the looks she’s been serving, so we’re going to recap on Ashanti’s looks from this week in detail:

Ashanti kicked off the week in a shimmering metallic gold Retrofete Joan Dress, styled by Tim B.

Get her look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Ashanti kept it casual and chic with a white crop top paired with DIY by Panida upcycled Cartoon Boxing Shorts, styled by Alicia Sereno.

Ashanti served major street style with a Junya Watanabe deconstructed bustier top accessorized with a Burberry bucket hat and Adina’s Jewels jewelry, styled by Alicia Sereno. Shop her look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Ashanti showed off her figure in a body-hugging Marine Serre x Nike jumpsuit and a $1,293 Burberry Grace Corset-Hoodie, styled by Alicia Sereno.

Shop Marine Serre x Nike’s jumpsuit:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Thoughts on Ashanti’s looks?