Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be Madorah from Louisiana, Allison from LA, or Ndi Kato from Nigeria

Opening the week we had Madorah from Louisiana. She writes, “My name is Madorah and I’m emailing from the greatest city that happens to be Nola. I’ll describe my style as fun, colorful, sustainable and eclectic. “

Next was Allison from LA. She writes, “Hello My name is Allison Elizabeth Brown I’m bicoastal (Bmore & LA mostly) with long stints in NYC. My style is ‘Brown Paper Vogue’. Lol. I mix couture pieces with stuff I make or buy anywhere. But I believe black women are supernatural and we bring our own swag to the proverbial style convo!!! “

Closing the week is Ndi Kato from Nigeria. She writes, “I am a leading young, female politician and activist in Nigeria. I love fashion and recently decided to blog my daily looks as a distraction from all the pressures in the political space and the pressure of working on an aspect of COVID19 response in my country. I like to think I’m minimalist in my approach to fashion and I love rich, dark colours. I don’t do jewelry and dropped all my wristwatches for a Samsung Galaxy Active 2. I love clean lines and simplicity.”

