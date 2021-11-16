Last night, Adele’s One Night Only special aired on CBS where the singer performed upcoming songs from her soon-come 30 album and songs from preceding projects as well. The concert was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, serving as the artist’s first concert in almost four years and epic comeback from her six-year break from music. The singer also engaged in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey during the television special. Adding to the night’s surprises and excitement, Adele and her captivating vocals even assisted in couple Quentin and Ashley in their engagement. Wow!

While performing, Adele wore a custom Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry gown. Her dress consisted of a black silk faille complete with elegant draping and moon rock embroidery on the bustier. She also wore custom Saturn pendant earrings by the label.

While in conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Adele wore a custom Christopher John Rogers white power suit, inspired by a Resort 2022 look by the designer. Her suit appeared in white with a double-faced Italian wool crepe, adorned with Swarovski crystal buttons. The look was paired with $695 Christian Louboutin Clare Sling 80 pumps in white.

Her looks were styled by Jamie Mizrahi.

What did you think of the special?

Photos: CBS