Ti Taylor recently visited Houston where she was spotted enjoying the city’s big trucks while wearing a cozy look. Her ensemble included a black ribbed safety pin tank top from Fashion Nova.
Ti Taylor wore Fashion Nova’s $37.99 Danger Zone Cut Out Top. Her ribbed tank top features a trendy cutout detail which is held together by an arrangement of safety pins. The top comes with a good amount of stretch and ranges up to a size 3X.
Ti Taylor paired the top with a varsity jacket and green jogger pants. She rounded off the look with green Air Jordan 1 sneakers and an orange beanie.
Thoughts? Shop the top here.