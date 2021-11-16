On Sunday night, the premiere of the upcoming King Richard film was held in Los Angeles, attended by the film’s stars like Will Smith and muses Serena and Venus Williams. The movie serves as an inspiring story of the tennis stars’ father Richard Williams, played by Smith, who made endless strides and commitments in order to mold his daughters into the champs they are today. Mimicking the film’s overall familial feels, the premiere event was a family affair as the Smiths including Jada Pinkett, Willow, and Jaden Smith were on the scene in support of father and husband Will Smith.
The Smiths posed for a stunning family photo on the red carpet together. Will Smith wore a classic blue suit. Jada Pinkett Smith wore a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress with Diane Kordas, Maria Tash, and Dena Kemp jewelry pieces, styled by Georgia Medley. Children Willow and Jaden Smith wore MSFTSrep Fall/Winter 2021 looks, with Jaden in the brand’s $630 snow print cropped suit jacket and $380 logo-print straight-leg mid-rise work pants.
The King Richard film premieres in theaters and streams on HBO Max on November 19th.
What say you?
Photos: Getty Images