Kourtney Kardashian attended the wedding of Simon Huck and Phil Riportella, joined by her fiancé and drummer Travis Barker. For the ceremony, she wore a Gucci by Tom Ford Falll 2003 black bondage one-arm gown, styled by Dani Michelle.
Travis Barker kept it classic with a black and white suit including a Saint Laurent jacket, Ralph Lauren trousers, and Dolce and Gabbana black patent shoes. His look was styled by Chris B. Kim.
