Our favorites in Italian fashion laid it all out on the catwalk for their ready-to-wear collections over the past week! From Diesel to Bottega Veneta, Prada and Versace, Milan Fashion Week broke world records and unveiled new collaborations this season. Want to know the top stories and latest news from this semiannual week-long event? Here are our 5 major highlights from MFW:

Paris Hilton modelled for Versace

For Versace’s monochromatic Spring offer, black, deep purple, neon green and pink looks made their way down the runway. In the final moments leading the show to its close, the last look was worn by Paris Hilton, featuring an ultra glitzy pink mini dress with a pink veil. The look, with lace trim detailing and hot pink pumps to match, was quintessentially Paris.

68 sets of twins strutted down Gucci’s runway

We’re seeing double! Paying homage and taking direct inspiration from his mother and aunt, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michel took a unique approach to his MFW show and displayed each look on a pair of identical twins. No one has ever done it quite like this before!

Kim Kardashian closed out Dolce & Gabbana

As the lights went dim towards to end of Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show, the recognizable silhouette of Kim Kardashian emerged from a set of sliding doors against an illuminated wall. The closing act was accompanied by the unveiling of her new collaborative collection with the designer brand entitled, Ciao Kim. After a such long-lasting relationship between D&G and the Kardashian family, a collaboration was naturally the next move!

Moncler dressed hundreds in all white parkas for the catwalk and a classical choir

For Moncler’s presentation, the French-Italian luxury brand took over the Duomo in Milan. Hundreds of models and singers were outfitted in white down coats and hats, giving a moving performance that left the crowd awe struck.

Naomi Campbell and Future walked together at the Hugo Boss show

Presenting a Fall 2022 collection this season, Naomi Campbell opened for Hugo Boss while Future closed the show. The two walked side by side, hand in hand, and this was the rapper’s fashion week debut!

Main Image: IG/Reproduction