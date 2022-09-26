Kicking off her Special Tour, Lizzo gave an energetic performance at the FLA Live Arena in front of thousands! The ‘fit was just as electric as the choreography, tunes and lyrics seeing as the vocal powerhouse wore a crystal-embellished catsuit in a vibrant shade of cobalt blue.

Her brand Yitty came together with A-Morir, a celebrity favorite when it comes to blinged out stage wear, to create the custom look that would set off the tour with a stylish bang!

Complete with illusion mesh cutout panels and combat boots to seal off the ensemble, this beauty knows how to make a bold statement on stage! The tour will run from September to November, so you know there will be many more fashion moments to come.



What say you?