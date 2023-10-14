Earlier this week, Cardi posted images of her exiting a Queens courthouse in an all white square-neck, trumpet sleeve dress with the caption reading “Everyday the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow”. The dress by Proenza Schouler retails for $1,290 on Nordstrom.

Get the look: $1,290 Proenza Schouler White Long Sleeve Dress

Not letting the tough times get to her, Cardi visited students at a local school to spread some positivity and make the kids’ day! She did so looking prim and proper wearing a $1,850 Loewe red ribbed dress, a $2,000 Bottega Veneta mini pouch, and $1,950 Christian Louboutin sandals, styled by Kollin Carter.

Get the look: $1850 Loewe Zip-Up Wool-Blend Midi Dress

Get the look: $2,000 Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch Bag

Get the look: $1,950 Christian Louboutin Gourmi 100 Chain-Embellished Denim Sandals

Keeping the good vibes going, Cardi celebrated her close friend T Styles’ birthday in another look styled by Kollin Carter. He dressed her in a modified version of Maison Alaïa’s Spring 2022 look 24 dress. This look could also be yours for $5,200 – get the look below!

Get the look: $5,200 Alaïa Fringed velour and stretch-knit turtleneck midi dress

Courtesy of Alaïa

Would you splurge?

Main Images: IG/Reproduction