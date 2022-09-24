Visit and Subscribe to TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to read about Kim Kardashian closing out the most recent Dolce & Gabbana show:
I write, “Dolce & Gabanna always upholds the values of family–it’s a consistent theme for all of their runway shows, which frequently feature celebrities and their kin. Fittingly, Kim’s family sat front row to cheer her on for her big moment. Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble were in attendance, as were her children with Kanye West: Saint, North, and Chicago. The whole family glittered and shined in sparkling accessories, almost angelic white ensembles, and jewelry, with the kiddies innocently sucking on lollipops (as children do).”
Read more and leave a comment (!) here.
What say you?
Images: Getty for The State of Fashion