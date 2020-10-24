5+ Atlanta Fashion Boutiques You Should Know : Exclusive Game, Shane Justin, Hideoki Bespoke, and More + Add Your Brand to the List!

It’s no secret that I grew up in Atlanta, and my affinity for the Peach State and its fashion scene shines through in a lot of our content! As I prepare to head Down South in a few days to celebrate Mamma Fashion Bomb’s birthday, I decided to do a quick update to on our 2016 post , outlining 5 more ATL based fashion boutique you should know!

In no particular order:

Exclusive Game (3255 Peachtree Rd NE #6, Atlanta, GA 30305)

Exclusive Game is a must visit for ATL Fashion Bomb Men who want the luxury look–their way. Owner Tee specializes in taking authentic Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi fabric, and remaking them in all sizes and silhouettes. The certified tailor to the stars is pricey, but worth every penny.

See more at ExclusiveGame.com.

2. Shane Justin (2299 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309)

Miami designer Shane Justin specializes in skin clinging pieces for It Girls who aren’t afraid to show their form. Fueled by his wild popularity, he opened a new store in Atlanta on Peachtree Road to service his devoted clientele.

Learn more + shop online at ShopShaneJustin.com.

3. Hideoki Bespoke

Hideoki Bespoke is where ATL fashionistas and fashionistos go for tailored suits and tuxes, along with made to measure ready to wear (think jeans and merino wool sweatsuits).

The Atelier is simply stunning and by Appointment only. See more here.

4. The Ivy Showroom (800 Miami Cir NE #220c, Atlanta, GA 30324)

The Ivy Showroom is one of the few places for Atlanta based stylists and fashion insiders to pull couture and designer pieces for video and photo shoots. Select and serious folks can pop in to rent drool worthy items by Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and more. Contact them to book an appointment at TheIvyShowroom.com.

5. Le Archive by Marlo Hampton (The Shops at Buckhead, 2221 Peachtree Road)

Just as reports surface that Nene Leakes’s Swagg Boutique is closing down, Real Housewife friend Marlo Hampton has decided to launch a rental showroom called Le Archive. The fashionista has opened her closet full of Chanel, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana to those looking to get the ‘Marlo’ look.

Inquire about renting @Le_Archive.

That does it!

This short list is an extension of our 2016 list, which included mainstays like Pressed, Tags, and more. Reminisce here.

Want to add your brand to the list? Or want us to stop by and interview you? We’ll be in Atlanta October 27-30th, 2020! Email book@clairesulmers.com for details.