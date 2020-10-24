You Ask, We Answer! Monica Rocks A $2,407 Raf Simons FW20 American Letterman Jacket and Balenciaga Green Floral Lace Thigh High Boots
We’re always covering and discovering the best celebrity style on the world of fashion, so we’re always getting reader queries inquiring who was wearing what! Recently, three readers asked the following about Monica’s most recent Instagram post where she rocked a longline varsity-style jacket: “Can you see where she got this jacket from?” “Good evening … Where can I find this Trench coat?” “Hi! Wear did Monica get this jacket?”
Monica wore a $2,407 Raf Simons FW20 American letterman jacket paired with a grey turtleneck, denim distressed shorts, and $780 Balenciaga green floral lace over-the-knee boots (sold out). Her makeup was slayed by @yayabeatsface.
Shop Monica’s Raf Simons jacket:
Would you splurge on her look?