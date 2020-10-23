Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it Be Lyndsay from Texas, Brittany from DMV or Alice from Kenya

Each week we chose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to highlight in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you. Vote on who you think should become Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are our contenders:

Opening the week we have is Lyndsay from Texas. She was nominated by her sister in law who writes, “This is my sister in love and she 7 months in remission from breast cancer! She is based out of Texas and NYC! Lyndsay is a newscaster and wife! Lyndsay belongs to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. My sister is really special and she deserves the world…She just launched @sur_thriver a movement for women that supports, and educates, and celebrates us and how important our health is and how we are responsible for it. She is the epitome of grace and class, that’s her style!!

Next was Brittany from DMV. She writes, She writes, “My name is Brittany Hopkins and I currently live in the DMV! My style would be described as the daring mom. I’m still young and daring, but have to keep it somewhat comfy while chasing after a vivacious two year old! I use my outfits and page as a way to give inspo to other young moms and women who are afraid to express themselves and wear their confidence!“

Closing the week Alice from Kenya. Alice writes, “My style is classic elegance, just enough class.

Each of these Bombshell’s are different but you can only choose one. Vote for you favorite below.

For your chance to be featured, send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.