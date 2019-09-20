Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week September 20, 2019: Ash from East Orange, Zhane and Amy from Atlanta, Lauren from the UK

Hi Guys!

This week, we are igniting a new trend, that will last throughout the end of 2019 and into 2020: Bombshell of the Week!

Right here, every week, you guys will vote for Bombshell of the Week. The winner will win a Fashion Bomb Daily logo tee, and will also be in the running for Bombshell of the Year! Without further ado, our Bombshells from this third week of September 2019:

Laure Nicole is a 21 year-old plus-size fashionista and blogger behind The Fashion Killer blog. She is also a signed model to IMM Models and a brand ambassador to brands such Missguided, River’s Island, and Pretty Little Thing.



2. Amy J from Atlanta (@MsAmyJ)

Amy is a stylist and fashionista from Atlanta! Amy has worked with some of our favorite Bombshells, like Tommie, Jessica White, and Lira Galore, infusing her edgy vibe into her client’s looks.



2. Zhane from Atlanta (@__zhanes )

Zhane is a stylist as well, whose personally style offers a refreshing take on Muslim fashion. She writes, ” I love to always incorporate my religion (Islam) into my fashion, so I find it fun and challenging at times to see ways I can wear and match my turban to outfits.”



4. Ash from East Orange (@itsashforde)

Ash describes her style to be “…a bit of everything in one. Whether it’s sporty, street, chic, girly, cosplay, haute couture boho, stage performance, runway couture, modern day, etc. …”



All beautiful Bombshells, but who should be Bombshell of the Week?

Bombshells of the Week receive a prize and are automatically entered into our Fashion Bombshell of the Year contest!

