Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lauren Nicole from the UK

Happy Monday! We would like to introduce you to Monday’s Bombshell of the day: Lauren Nicole aka @laurennicolefk from the United Kingdom!

Laure Nicole is a 21 year-old plus-size fashionista and blogger behind The Fashion Killer blog. She is also a signed model to IMM Models and a brand ambassador to brands such Missguided, River’s Island, and Pretty Little Thing.

With an Instagram following of over 20k, Lauren regularly heats up Instagram feeds with her fierce and confident style! Having suffered from body dysmorphia and battling the daily body standards of society, Lauren has learned to embrace her body and unlock a personal style that is all her own.

While Lauren loves to play with monochromatic looks, she also loves to play around with flirty prints.

Her go-to statement pieces include a bold jacket and/or a chic handbag.

Lauren Nicole’s dream is to “model for ASOS, or do an editorial shoot for Vogue” and we hope to see more of this Bombshell as we watch her dreams unfold.

We are always searching for Bombshells to be featured on Fashion Bomb Daily! If you possess a bomb style that is all your own, submit 6-10 different looks along with a description of your style to bombshell@fashionbombdaily.com!