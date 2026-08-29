Céline Dion Wore an Asymmetric Caramel Alaïa Trench Coat and Cutout Suede Boots in Paris

Céline Dion made a triumphant return to the streets of Paris on Friday morning, greeting fans ahead of the start of her five-week residency in the city. Styled by Law Roach, the singer stepped out in a caramel khaki trench with an asymmetric cut and enveloping silhouette from Alaïa’s Fall 2026 collection.

The wrap trench featured extra fabric on the sides that folded in on itself to create swinging pickups, while the coat’s dramatic asymmetrical draped hem added further structure to the piece. She completed the look with Cut Out High Boots in suede, featuring a thigh-high design with a 100mm stiletto heel and openwork detailing across the foot. The boots are made from a blend of suede leather and stretch Lycra and will retail for approximately $2,550.



The silhouette echoes similar asymmetric cuts previously seen from Alaïa’s Fall 2026 collection, worn by Charlize Theron and Zoe Saldana.

Dion’s outing marks her first meaningful public appearance in about eighteen months. Her Paris residency begins September 12 at the Plénitude Arena in Nanterre, running through October 17, followed by additional shows in May 2027. The engagement marks Dion’s return to the stage following her 2022 diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

Love this coat! Celine is tres chic. What do you think?

PHOTO CREDIT: Vendetta Daily