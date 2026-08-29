Kenya Moore Wore a $4,750 Alaïa Crystal-Embellished Jersey Dress for Miss USA’s 75th Anniversary

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Kenya Moore celebrated 75 years of Miss USA in signature glamorous form, stepping out on a mega yacht in Miami for an unforgettable night. The former Miss USA winner wore a gathered crystal-embellished jersey midi dress from Alaïa, retailing for $4,750.

3 Kenya Moore Wore A 4750 Alaia Crystal Embellished Jersey Dress For Miss USAs 75th Anniversary

The ivory piece features an allover scattering of mirrored crystal embellishments, a mock neckline, long sleeves, and a ruched, gathered detail cinching at the hip before falling into a fitted midi silhouette.

5 Kenya Moore Wore A 4750 Alaia Crystal Embellished Jersey Dress For Miss USAs 75th Anniversary

Moore completed the look with jewelry from Alexander McQueen, adding polish to the already striking dress. The evening’s glam was handled by makeup artist @2gifted.hands, who also captured video from the celebration, with hair styled by @darienmiche.

2 Kenya Moore Wore A 4750 Alaia Crystal Embellished Jersey Dress For Miss USAs 75th Anniversary

Giving the people what they want …

4 Kenya Moore Wore A 4750 Alaia Crystal Embellished Jersey Dress For Miss USAs 75th Anniversary

… and as always, they want Moore.

What do you think?

PHOTO CREDIT: @2gifted.hands

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