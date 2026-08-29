Kenya Moore Wore a $4,750 Alaïa Crystal-Embellished Jersey Dress for Miss USA’s 75th Anniversary

Kenya Moore celebrated 75 years of Miss USA in signature glamorous form, stepping out on a mega yacht in Miami for an unforgettable night. The former Miss USA winner wore a gathered crystal-embellished jersey midi dress from Alaïa, retailing for $4,750.

The ivory piece features an allover scattering of mirrored crystal embellishments, a mock neckline, long sleeves, and a ruched, gathered detail cinching at the hip before falling into a fitted midi silhouette.

Moore completed the look with jewelry from Alexander McQueen, adding polish to the already striking dress. The evening’s glam was handled by makeup artist @2gifted.hands, who also captured video from the celebration, with hair styled by @darienmiche.

Giving the people what they want …

… and as always, they want Moore.

What do you think?

PHOTO CREDIT: @2gifted.hands