Fashion Bombshell of The Day: Shaquita from Manhattan

Hey Bombers & Bombshells! Meet our Bombshell of the day, Shaquita Garcia from New York who goes by the Instagram handle (@theemodernhousewifeny) and is leaving her fabulous footprint everywhere she goes.

She’s the quintessential New York girl- bold, stylish, and of course, fashion-forward. Her mix of colorful and elevated prints is what makes Shaquita’s style stand out and sets her apart from the rest.



Originally from Cleveland, Shaquita describes her style as fun and free-spirited, and since she’s a toddler mom in such a busy city like New York, she enjoys coming up with new ideas for comfy and stylish looks.

She expresses, “I’m a connoisseur of vintage pieces and secondhand shopping, so I most shop at stores like Buffalo Exchange, L Train Vintage, and Crossroads Trading.” In addition to her affinity for vintage apparel, Shaquita is also the designer of her own brand, entitled, AART NYC. Her brand sells a variety of dresses, graphic tees, joggers, and accessories printed in multicolored and bright patterns.



Inspired by celebs like the Iconic Grace Jones and Erykah Badu, Shaquita loves to channel their fierce energy through her own personal style. Her AART NYC store also sell’s a plaid Grace Jones crewneck sweater that states, “Give Yourself Grace.” (Check it out here)

For other Bombshells who aspire to take fashion risks like Shaquita and mix bold prints but may be unsure how to do so, Shaquita recommends, “Starting with an accessory such as a bag, boot, or hat, and then building upon that.” Leave us a comment letting us know what you think of Shaquita’s style below.



