Fashion Bomb Couple: Joey Bada$$ and Serayah Attend the Marty Supreme Premiere in a Black Kith Suit and a Leopard LaPointe Look

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah attended the ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere in New York on Dec. 16, looking boo’d up and madly in love.

The highly anticipated star-studded ping pong film brought out a slew of celebs including Vogue’s Global Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Timothée Chalamet.

“Ruth & Boaz” actress Serayah looked fierce for the winter season in a leopard F/W 2025 LaPointe coat that included matching mini shorts. She rocked a sheer body suit that showcased her black lace bra.

Her hairstyle and bangs were styled to perfection, and highlighted her facial features. Not to mention her chic black ‘YSL‘ pumps, and Brandon Blackwood bag that was designed in the shape of a gold knocker earring which was a whole vibe.

Her partner in crime, Joeyba$$ represented for the Fashion Bomb Men in a grey Spring 2026 Kith Suit, that was adorned with an Alexis Bittar Broach. He layered his suit over a Maxwell Esmail shirt, and paired it with a vintage Dior tie.

His Daily Paper overcoat that was draped over his shoulders was quite a statement. From his “So SIM” hat, down to his Allen Edmonds oxford shoes, Joeyba$$ looked sharp as a button.

The duo who were first publicly linked as a couple around 2016-2017 are still going strong in the paint. In fact, they just may be engaged or already married based off the rock on Serayah’s left finger.

We thought Joeyba$$ and Serayah both look stylishly on trend for the occasion. We love to see this fashionable couple harmonize and showcase their complementary aesthetic at public outings.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @waqas.ghani

Stylist: @marquisemiller / @aaronchristmon