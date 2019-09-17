Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Amy J @msamyj from Atlanta!

Happy Tasteful Tuesday! Today our Bombshell is @msamyj Amy J, a Creative Director and Celebrity Stylist based in Atlanta. Amy has worked with some of our favorite Bombshells, like @Tommie, Jessica White @iamjypsywhite, and @LiraGalore infusing her edgy vibe into her clients looks. Amy J is also a singer and songwriter and recently released her music video “Me and Mine” featuring @Adizthebam Her sense of style is fearless, bold, and sexy. Amy J has a keen sense for mixing textures and colors, while adding a bit a playfulness to her finished ensemble. Here are a few of @msamyj looks and editorials she’s directed. Let us know what you think.
