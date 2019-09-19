Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ash Forde from East Orange, NJ

Good Afternoon, Bombshells! Today our #BombshelloftheDay is miss Ash Forde (@itsashforde) from East Orange, NJ!

This lovely fashionista is inspired by fashion icons such as Lady Gaga, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Kate Moss, and Gwen Stefani to name a few.

Ash describes her style to be “…a bit of everything in one. Whether it’s sporty, street, chic, girly, cosplay, haute couture boho, stage performance, runway couture, modern day, etc. …”

“Basically all in one. I say that because pretty much I like to take a piece of everything combining them together to really express me you know …”

“I don’t necessary grab one garment and just throw on any accessory. I’m always adding to it and I also think about scenery for me to capture my outfit for content.”

Welp! I’ll be the first to say I am loving each and every look you present your dearest followers, Ash. You’re totally bomb! Comment your thought on this Bombshell below!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com . Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.