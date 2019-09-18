Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Zhane Smith from Atlanta

Good day Bombshells! Today our #fashionbombshelloftheday is the divine @__zhane – Zhane Smith living vivaciously in Atlanta, Ga.

Zhane describes her style as “…random, outlandish, modest and sometimes out of the box. I like to look at fashion like NY fashion week everyday, some days my outfits have a story to it and some days I just felt like being different because that’s what makes me happy. “

“My style sometimes causes a lot of controversy and negative feedback because I don’t usually follow trends. I HATE the color black, I’ve always been attracted to bright colors and patterns, black on me is boring and depressing while colors make me feel the exact opposite.”

” I love to always incorporate my religion (Islam) into my fashion, so I find it fun and challenging at times to see ways I can wear and match my turban to outfits.”

“ I find my inspiration by the location, event and scenery that I’m in and dress the part that I feel is appropriate.”

We love to see our Bombshells zest for style and life! Which look of Zhane’s is your favorite?

We are always searching for Bombshells of the day! If you possess a bomb style that is all your own, submit 6-10 different looks along with a description of your style to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com!