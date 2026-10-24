Recap: Inside the Culture Bowl Murder Mystery Dinner in Atlanta Hosted by Bryon Javar and Kim Blackwell

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the Culture Bowl murder mystery dinner in Atlanta, hosted by celebrity stylists Bryon Javar and Kim Blackwell.

The evening brought together some of the city’s most stylish names for a night of mystery, fashion, and fun, and guests came dressed to slay.

The dinner was Bryon Javar’s idea, created as a fun way for guests to interact. We caught up with him to talk about the concept, and he also shared his best tips for aspiring stylists.

Co-host and Culture Bowl creator Kim Blackwell wore a YSL look with Fendi boots. She spoke with us about the night and shared her highlights from The Culture’s Coldest Icon Honors.

Actress Danielle Brooks spoke about the importance of women supporting women.

Actor Jacob Latimore shared that he’s relaxing after eight seasons of The Chi.

Celebrity stylist Elly Karamoh, the stylist behind Steve Harvey and Mike Epps, wore an Oyeleke coat and shared his secrets to being an amazing stylist.

Celebrity hairstylist Alonzo Arnold talked all things Atlanta fashion.

Stay tuned for more from Culture Bowl!

Video: JayNextDoor

Photos: Rodney Pointer