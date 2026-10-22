Inside Kim Blackwell’s Culture Coldest Icon Awards in Atlanta Featuring Marsai Martin, Minyon Moore, and More!

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the Culture Coldest Icon Awards in Atlanta, an evening dedicated to honoring the icons shaping culture. Founded by marketing professional and PMM Agency founder Kim Blackwell, the awards celebrate trailblazers across fashion, music, sports, and entertainment whose influence extends far beyond their industries, recognizing the people who set trends, open doors, and inspire the next generation.

Hosted by Marsai Martin, the evening featured speeches and honorees like Minyon Moore, Andrew Young, and Taylor Townsend.

Former President Bill Clinton even came through to present former senior White Hour Advisor Minyon Moore with her Icon Award.

True to its name, the event came with a dress code that encouraged guests to bring their coldest style, turning the evening into a showcase of personal expression and fashion as culture.

Throughout the evening, guests and honorees shared what they love most about Kim and the community she has built around celebrating style and impact.

Icon Award recipient Taylor Townsend, the Grand Slam doubles champion, spoke with Fashion Bomb Daily about how she expresses herself through fashion on the tennis court. “I’m former number 1 in the world, number 2 in doubles, a top 100 player, and I still don’t have a clothing sponsor,” she shared. Her solution? Create her own clothing line and sponsor herself.

Guests also brought the style. We asked attendees to show off their coldest accessories, and Atlanta delivered, from Chanel chain belts to gorgeous smiles.

Fashion Bomb Daily Founder and CEO Claire Sulmers embraced the dress code in an ice queen-inspired gown from Akira, paired with Kandee’s Shoes heels and a clutch from TSMGO Fashion Rental.

This was only day one! Stay tuned for more moments from the Culture’s Coldest!

Photos and Video: Rodney Pointer/Jared Battle