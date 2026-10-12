NYFW Flashback: The Kibonen Mäfo Dress Brunch Where Women Gathered in the Brand’s Pink-Purple and Teal Knit Dress

Amidst the whirlwind of New York Fashion Week, I hosted the Kibonen Mäfo Dress Brunch, and it was the perfect respite. Designer Kibonen Nfi invited a room full of women to gather, connect, and celebrate in her signature Mäfo Dress.

The Mäfo Dress is a thick knit piece in pink-purple and teal green, woven with symbols that carry real meaning, inspired by the iconic “Lupita” silhouette and rooted in Cameroonian heritage. Proceeds from the dress support Mothers to Daughters, Kibonen’s mentorship program for female entrepreneurs.

It was so cool to see how each woman made the exact same look her own, styling it with everything from wide-brim hats and statement sunglasses to silk scarves, crystal headpieces, and colorful heels. Same dress, completely different energy. There’s something powerful about a room full of women showing up in one look: no competition, just sisterhood.

In the midst of the madness of the shows, this was a moment to breathe, to be celebrated, and to be seen.

How would you wear the Mäfo Dress? Learn more at Kibonen.com.

Photos: therealnicoleeeeee