Claire’s Life: Covering the Indiana Black Expo’s Style Zone with Nikki Blaine Couture, Bruce & Glen, and More!

The Indiana Black Expo hosted a dynamic runway presentation during WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025, spotlighting local talent and national designers in a celebration of Black excellence and style. The show brought out bold silhouettes, vibrant prints, and showstopping eveningwear that electrified the crowd and highlighted the creative depth within the community. Held in the heart of Indianapolis, the runway was a convergence of fashion, culture, and empowerment.

Among the standout designers was Nikki Blaine, who showcased a lineup of embellished looks full of texture, structure, and flair. From voluminous sleeves to intricate appliqué details, each piece embodied a unique sense of sophistication and high-fashion drama. Nikki Blaine’s craftsmanship was evident in every stitch, as models floated down the runway in looks that commanded attention and celebrated individuality.

The presentation featured a wide array of designers, all contributing their own signature take on contemporary style. From avant-garde tailoring to flowing gowns and statement accessories, the runway offered something for every fashion lover. The show served as a vibrant reminder of the talent and vision that thrives within Black fashion spaces, especially during cultural moments like All-Star Weekend.

Whether you came for the fashion or stayed for the energy, the In Black Expo runway left a lasting impression. With designers like Nikki Blaine leading the charge, the future of fashion looks bold, unapologetic, and rooted in excellence.

What do you think?

📸: IG/Reproduction