The Bomb Fashion Show 2025: Nikki Blaine Couture will Debut Power Suits, and Over-the-Top Embellished Gowns

The Bomb fashion show is just a few days away. Due to overwhelming demand, we have moved to Willow Hall in Hotel Indigo Williamsburg at 500 Metropolitan Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11211. Get your tickets today! You will be seeing designer Nikki Blaine who’s bringing modern glam to the runway.

Although based in Zionsville, Indiana, Nikki Blaine is worldwide, bringing a wealth of experience to the fashion industry. From custom looks and power suits, to bridal wear and some of the chicest ensembles you’ve ever seen, Nikki’s attention to detail and excellent craftsmanship will set her apart.

They say, “a great gown makes an entrance,” and we can assure you that Blaine’s designs will live up to that expectation. Whether you’re looking for an exquisite prom dress, or perhaps you want to standout on the red carpet in a one-of-a-kind look, her designs exude sophisticated luxury.

Think celestial rhinestones, sequins, and crystal perfectly embroidered onto gowns that consists of long tulle trains, and feather hems.

Nikki Blaines collection has a fairy core vibe, and features designs that have a dreamy effect. You can expect to see rich textures and dramatic silhouettes at the Bomb Fashion Show. If you thought she came with her A-game last year, then brace yourself because her eye-catching details are likely to remembered for years.

To attend this year’s Bomb Fashion show on Saturday, September 13th, purchase tickets by Clicking Here!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction