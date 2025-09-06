The Bomb Fashion Show 2025: Shop L. VINE Will Present Rich Colorful Looks on the Runway

The Bomb fashion show is just a few days away. Due to overwhelming demand, we have moved to Willow Hall in Hotel Indigo Williamsburg at 500 Metropolitan Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11211. Get your tickets today! You will be seeing the brand “Shop L. Vine” on the runway who’s bring color to the forefront.

That’s right! Curated using rich jewel tones, the Shop L. Vine collection is bold and luxurious, with feminine silhouettes complimentary to the female form. From a deep red ‘Studio Chainmail’ set, to fuchsia pink monochromatic looks, Shop L. Vine’s designs are distinctive, and in many ways, wearable art.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect going out outfit to hang with friends, or perhaps you’re looking to blow others away in a exquisite gown, Shop L. Vine’s designs embody regality and will allow you to illuminate at any extravaganza.

Shop L.Vine will take you from daytime chic to evening elegance, so get ready for the allure and whit. One things forsake is that attendees can expect to see the progression of color as models sashay in their intricately made frocks at the Bomb Fashion Show.

If you would like to attend this year’s Bomb Fashion show on Saturday, September 13th, purchase tickets by Clicking Here! See you there styling and profiling!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction