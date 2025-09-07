The Bomb Fashion Show 2025: Fannie Lucille Will Showcase Custom Looks and Urban Chic Staples

The Bomb fashion show is just a few days away. Due to overwhelming demand, we have moved to Willow Hall in Hotel Indigo Williamsburg at 500 Metropolitan Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11211. Get your tickets today! You will be seeing designer Fannie Lucille, who has a fabulous urban aesthetic.

Based out of Flint, Michigan, Fannie Lucille will be serving fierce looks at New York Fashion Week, presenting a collection that’s reflective of the culture. Think neutral-toned bodysuits and body con dresses made from ribbed knits that hug every curve.

In addition to denim matching sets that consists of denim blazers, and wide-leg jeans that have a touch of street flair.

Lucille, who also offers a wide assortment of statement accessories including rhinestone and pearl embellished belts, will ensure her models make a grand entrance with the perfect touch. Her ability to incorporate African prints into some of her garments and accessories is a selected technique that’s one to be treasured.

One of the special aspects of Fannie Lucille‘s line is that she can take you from streetwear to evening elegance in a matter of seconds. She has experiencing designing prom and bridal gowns that are vastly different with her exceptional tailoring.

To attend this year’s Bomb Fashion show on Saturday, September 13th, purchase tickets by Clicking Here!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction