Everything You Need To Know About the Bomb Fashion Show 2025: Saturday, September 13th at 6pm at Willow Hall (500 Metropolitan Avenue, Entrance at 491 Keap Street in Brooklyn)

Posted by Claire Sulmers
The Bomb Fashion Show, presented by Mielle Organics, is going down in just TWO DAYS!

Join us Saturday, September 13th from 6-10pm at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg’s Willow Hall (500 Metropolitan Avenue, Entrance at 491 Keap Street in Brooklyn) for the best Bomb Fashion Show to date!

Hosted by the beautiful Meagan Good, guests should come dressed in Black & White (a suggestion not mandatory) to sip on drinks provided by T Capri Tequila and food prepared by renowned Chef Scotley Innis.

In between our showcase of designers, we’ll also have performances by Madison Star and songstress Lizzen!

The best part! Attendees will be treated to Gift Bags chock full of goodies from our Presenting Sponsor, Mielle Organics, along with beauty products from our official makeup sponsor Juvia’s Place.

Participating brands Crowned Skin, BDonnas, Yelle Skin Care, Afia, Darling Hair Extensions, Big Mouth Toothbrush, Becky with the Good Hair, and Beard Guyz will also be stocking goodie bags with delectable gifts!

Be sure to stay afterwards! All guests are invited to our after party at Aliya’s rooftop, right upstairs!

This event will sell out and prices will continue to increase. Don’t wait! RSVP today at TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com.

See you there!

