The Bomb Fashion Show: Laurel Dewitt will Showcase Chainmail Gowns, Crowns and Sculptural Accessories

The Bomb fashion show is just a few days away. Due to overwhelming demand, we have moved to Willow Hall in Hotel Indigo Williamsburg at 500 Metropolitan Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11211. Get your tickets today! You will be seeing designer Laurel Dewitt, who’s getting ready to shake things up.

Known for her global presence and celebrity clientele, Laurel Dewitt will be bring architectural realness to New York Fashion Week. Based in Los Angeles, Dewitt’s showroom has become the ultimate designation for some of fashion’s most prominent curators.

The legendary Beyonce, who happens to be one of DeWitt’s clients, has been captured on several occasions donning some of her incredible designs. Known for her signature metal fashion, and statement accessories, you will see everything on the runway from chainmail-inspired looks, to metal frames, and metallic embellishments.

Cardi B has also been photographed in Dewitt’s designs on red carpets, and in some of her music video, solidifying DeWitt’s design status.

Not to mention Gwen Stafani, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion who are also among some of Laurel DeWitt’s celebrity clients.

What makes DeWitt a standout designer, is her ability to take risk and step outside of the box. Her designs exuded opulence, wealth, and female empowerment. For the fashion enthusiasts who live for futurism, expect to see innovation on the runway like never ever before.

To attend this year’s Bomb Fashion show, purchase tickets to the 2025 Bomb Fashion Show on Saturday September 13th, Click Here!

Photo Credit: https://laureldewittshowroom.com/pages/laurel-dewitt

