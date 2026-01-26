Nene Leakes Turns Heads in Michael Costello Black Sheer Gown and Laurel DeWitt Headwear on Bravo’s Ultimate Road Trip

It looks like fans have gotten their wish with the original housewife OG NeNe Leakes returning to Bravo TV with her upcoming appearance on the Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.

The return comes after Leakes left the Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2020 after alleging a “racist and hostile” environment within the network. She filed a lawsuit against Bravo, that was settled, and dropped. It’s been almost 6-years since the falling out, and it looks like both parities have mutually made amends.

For her fashionable return, Nene made a statement in a black embellished sheer gown by Michael Costello that featured a sheer cape. With a deep plunge neckline, and beautiful black and gold beadwork throughout, she looked like a goddess, and embodied effortless elegance.

Leakes posed alongside other instrumental figures on the Bravo franchise like Kim Zolciak, and Cynthia Bailey who was dressed into character as “50 Cynt.“

For her striking headpiece, designer Laurel DeWitt who presented at our Bomb Fashion Show last year, create an extraordinary floral hat for Leakes that had black and gold metallic roses. It reminded us of Zendaya’s fabulous headpiece during the 2024 MET Gala.

It will be great to see Nene Leakes return to our television screens, and with Real Housewives like Karen Huger and Jen Shah returning to Bravo, we’re sure ratings are bound to be off the charts.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Freddyopics