BET X Fashion Bomb daily Red Carpet: Nene Leakes in a Red Balenciaga Set, Mya in a House of Gray Printed Trench, Amerie in Blue Rag & Bone Jeans + More

Today is the 25th Anniversary of the “BET Awards“ , and “Culture’s Biggest Night” is bound to be star-studded with the who’s WHO of Hollywood.

The annual event which honors people of color in music, film and television, will be hosted by Kevin Hart, and include performances by Teyana Taylor, Glorilla, and Lil Wayne.

Over the weekend, The BET Experience 2025 presented by Shea Moisture kicked off with a variety of activations including industry talks, an open casting call, and our very own Fashion Bomb daily red carpet. (Yes, we’re partaking in the TikTok treadmill runway trend!)

From Real Housewives of Atlanta OG and newbie, NeNe and Kelli Ferrell, to R&B legends Mya and Amerie, check out who ripped the runway best below.

They often say to be careful of a lady in a red dress. NeNe Leakes looked dangerously haute in red Balenciaga pants set, with Christian Louboutin sandals, and we were so here for it. From her platinum blonde hair to her incredible glam, she exuded confidence and reminded us that she’s still THAT GIRL! Bravo…you know what time it is.



We should just call her the woman version of Benjamin Button, because if we didn’t know any better we would say the Mya is aging backwards. The “It’s All About Me” singer looked stylishly retro in a white and green House of Gray belted trench coat that had matching pants. She kept things mod with white stilettos from Shoe Dazzle, and Mya’s ensemble definitely gave us 1960’s vibes.

Amerie can do no wrong, and her latest Tiny Desk performance on YouTube, made us fall in love with her music all over again. For the BET Experience 2025, she kept things simple and refined, in a grey tank top that she paired with cutout Rag & Bone blue jeans, and a black Dolce & Gabbana belt. She sashayed on the carpet in her black Dior boots while serving fierce poses for the camera.

She may be tiny, but her style extends far beyond her stature. Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kelli Ferrell slayed on the Fashion Bomb daily red carpet in a snakeskin Lapointe dress that gave ultra sex appeal. She accessorized with her signature oversized bangles, and we loved her gold Esor Marie open-toe heels. We’re sure her stylist Paris Chea is the mastermind behind this look.

She’s not new to this, but true to this and Da Brat looked sporty chic in a black Pure Atlanta hoodie, with grey sweatpants. Instead of strutting, she kept things gangsta, with her swagger on full display. All we can say is from her hair, to her outfit, and persona, everything was on brand when it came to Da Brat.

Check out more celebrities who stopped by to walk to Fashion Bomb daily carpet at the BET Experience 2025.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Video Credit: @Clairesulmers X @destinyfulfild