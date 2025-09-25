NeNe Leakes Turns Heads in Colorful Sir Joe Exclusive Vogue Catsuit in Buckhead

NeNe Leakes lit up Buckhead in a vibrant new arrival from FashionBombDailyShop.com. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showcased her curves in the Vogue catsuit by Sir Joe Exclusive, a striking multicolor piece featuring bold pop-art inspired graphics in shades of green, orange, purple, and yellow.

Captured by Freddy O Photos, NeNe paired the standout catsuit with silver open-toe heels and sleek blonde hair, creating a look that was both daring and polished. The form-fitting design and eye-catching print made the ensemble perfect for a star known for her confident style choices and unapologetic glamour.

Fashion Bomb Daily readers can shop the same look now at FashionBombDailyShop.com. Designed to make a statement, the Sir Joe Exclusive Vogue catsuit is ideal for fashion risk-takers looking to turn heads. Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: @freddyophotos