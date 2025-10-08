Claire’s Life Paris: A Mahogani Collections LBD Moment at the Eiffel Tower

For my last day in Paris during Paris Fashion Week, I grabbed a pick with the Eiffel Tower wearing a dress by black female owned brand, Mahogani Collections.

The textured black floral dress felt sculptural yet romantic, the perfect balance of strength and femininity as I posed against one of the most iconic backdrops in the world.

Mahogani Collections was founded by mother–daughter duo Phyllis Mitchell and Christine Eades, who began their journey in Detroit creating handmade jewelry before expanding into fashion. Their pieces speak to legacy, artistry, and the generational power of Black women in design — a story I am proud to help tell on a global stage. From Michigan Fashion Week to The Bomb Fashion Show, and now to Paris, their journey is a testament to vision and perseverance.

As I stood with the Eiffel Tower behind me, I felt deeply grateful — not just for the view, but for the opportunity to use my platform to spotlight emerging designers who deserve to be seen. Fashion is more than clothes; it’s culture, connection, and community. And when one of us rises, we all do. ✨

📸: Jeremy Melloul