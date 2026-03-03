Claire’s Life: The Kobi Halperin Fall 2026 Show + Fashion Bomb Gold’s Membership with Stephanie aka the Assassin of Fashion

So Fashion Bomb Daily recently started a Gold service where select readers can join us front row at Fashion Shows during Paris Fashion Week! Gold member Stephanie from Omaha joined me on day 1 of Paris Fashion Week at the Kobi Halperin Fall 2026 show:

The show itself rooted in menswear tailoring and romantic fluidity. Gray suiting anchored the lineup, punctuated by pussy bow blouses, brocade shirts, and sharp pencil skirts adorned with heritage-inspired pins. Fringed jackets swayed down the runway alongside trench coats, flowy skirts, and louche layers that balanced structure with softness.

After the show, Stephanie and I took a few photos at the Opera and, of course, by the Eiffel Tower. We didn’t plan our outfits at all, but the contrast ended up giving a little black-and-white moment—Ebony and Ivory, à la française.

Tomorrow is another full and fashionable day of shows. Keep it locked here for updates! And if you’d like to be a Fashion Bomb Gold member, email events@FashionBombDaily.com. for details.

Images: Jeremy Melloul

