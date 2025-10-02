Paris Fashion Week Dispatch: Jaden Smith, Ava Duvernay, Zendaya, Lisa, and More Make Stylish Entrances at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2026 Show

The stars have come out to play for Louis Vuitton womenswear day at Paris Fashion Week. A-list guests including Zendaya, Jaden Smith, Ava DuVernay, Lisa, Emma Stone, and Chase Infiniti made striking arrivals at the brand’s highly anticipated runway presentation at The Louvre. Each star brought their own interpretation of Nicolas Ghesquière’s modern vision, blending luxury, innovation, and cinematic flair against one of Paris’s most iconic backdrops.

Inside, the atmosphere was electric as fashion insiders, editors, and influencers gathered to witness the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s latest collection. From sharp tailoring to futuristic fabrics and sculptural silhouettes, the show captured the brand’s ongoing dialogue between art and fashion. With this powerhouse guest list and a setting steeped in history, Louis Vuitton once again proved its dominance as one of the crown jewels of Paris Fashion Week.

