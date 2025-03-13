Jaden Smith Wore a Black and White Tweed Louis Vuitton SS25 Blazer with Light Blue Denim Jeans and a Petite Malle bag to Paris Fashion Week

Jaden Smith is in his own lane, and he is unapologetic when it comes to how he chooses to present himself to the world.

During the Louis Vuitton Fall 2025 runway show in Paris on Monday, he arrived in a black and white tweed peplum blazer, that he paired with light wash denim jeans and his latest LV Petite Malle handbag.

His look which can be characterized as having feminine attributes, is a reflection of gender fluid fashion, a movement that challenges traditional gender norms in clothing. Gender fluid fashion has become a phenomenon, with many brands and designers creating more gender-neutral collections that are inclusive and celebrate self-expression.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director, Pharrell Williams has done an extraordinary job of advocating for gender fluidity in fashion, and in many instances has become a walking billboard for the cause. We often see Pharrell donning the latest Louis Vuitton handbags or rocking the color pink, reminding us that there are no rules in fashion.

Jaden has also adopted that philosophy, and he fearlessly wears clothes that speaks to his personal style. In a video posted to Fashion Bomb daily instagram page that has amassed over 20K likes, fans had a lot to say.

Fashion Bomb reader, @Enve_official shared, “We love Jaden, he seems so unproblematic and just likes to experiment with his fashion,” while @kay.full.ofgrace questioned, “Peplum? It’s giving auntie on the top and unc at the bottom😭.”

User @e11y_azer96 also expressed, “When do people realize that fashion is not Gender? This is a free man who isnt afraid to explore fashion!!“

There’s something to be said about the people who are able to embrace their own individuality without fear of being ridiculed or judged. It takes a lot of a courage and confidence.

It’s great to see gender fluid fashion become more prevalent and mainstream because at the end of the day, clothes are just simply clothes. If there’s a piece that personally speaks to you, by all means ROCK the hell out of it because at the end of the day, there’s only ONE you, and can’t nobody do it LIKE YOU!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @tianaweizhang/Getty