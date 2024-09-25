Balmain Spring/Summer 2025: Paris, Je T’aime (Paris I Love You)

Ah, the things we do for fashion. Rain pelted down on Paris Wednesday evening, as gridlocked cars inched around Place du Trocadero. The weather outside was positively frightful, but that didn’t stop avid fans from assembling outside the Eiffel Tower adjacent venue to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars/soldiers in the Balmain Army. Anitta, Cardi B, Brooklyn Beckham, and even the first lady of France found their ways inside without a hair out of place, though Anitta joked backstage that her dress was so tight she could hardly breathe. The show itself offered a welcome respite, with the words, “Je T’aime” or “I Love You” playing over and over again on the loudspeakers. The first looks boasted sequined red lips, as if to kiss the pain away.

What followed were dresses decorated with feminine faces, and shifts sporting distinctly Parisian signature stripes, elevated and embellished in a way only Balmain could.

Balmain’s Spring/Summer 2025 offering was more wearable than most. Pointy shouldered blazers in black paired smartly with silk blouses and tailored pants in wool and leather.

Tote bags, cinched closed with belts, will easily be the next workwear must have. Pops of color came with red sequined gowns and blush pink dresses—the latter closed the show in a storm of silk rose hued dresses that would make any fashion enthusiast blush.

Lengths:

Mostly mini with a smattering of floor sweeping gowns.

Screenshot

Colors:

Black, gold, white, pink, red.

Fabrics:

Suede, silk, sequins, metal.

Shapes:

Hourglass emphasized by strong shoulders and pronounced hips.

Accessories:

Gold belts, gold tipped heels, fold over boots, gold necklaces, “belt” tote bags. Accessories were inspired by tubes of Balmain lipstick, eyeshadow palettes, and fragrance bottles.