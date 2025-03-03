Best-Dressed at the Oscars 2025: Doja Cat Stun in a Embellished Balmain Leopard Dress, Cynthia Erivo Delivers Wow-factor in a Black Louis Vuitton Gown, Halle Berry Look Sensational in a Silver Christian Siriano Dress + More!

Award season is in full swing and last night at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby theater in Los Angeles, stars broke out on the red carpet in their most dazzling attire to honor the best performances in film.

‘Wicked‘ co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opened the show performing a medley of songs from the ‘Wizard of OZ,’ ‘The Wiz,’ and of course ‘Wicked.’ Erivo made a statement on the red carpet in a black custom Louis Vuitton gown, while Ariana Grande embodied femininity in a blush tulle Schiaparelli look that had a structural bodice.

Doja Cat also looked fierce at the Oscars in a strapless Balmain leopard dress that had a V-neck plunge neckline. She later transitioned into a custom Swarovski dress while performing a rendition of Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds Are Forever” from the 1971 film.

The “Paint the Town Red” rapper wasn’t the only one shining and glistening throughout the evening as actresses Halle Berry and Yvonne Orji looked spectacular in gowns that reflected shattered mirrors.

Halle Berry killed it in her silver Christian Siriano mirror dress that was adorned with 7,000 crystals, captivating attendees from every angle and looking like Hollywood royalty. Similarly to Halle’s gown, Yvonne took glamour to the next level in her Pamella Rolland mirror gown that looked intricately made.

Contrary to donning a silver hue, HER let us know that she’s living her life like it’s golden in a gold Ralph Lauren gown. Characterized with a western belt, and an embellished chocker necklace, this look was a total WIN for HER.

The color red proved to be a hot commodity at the Oscars last night as Storm Reid, Colman Domingo and Bresha Webb all opted for the fiery hue. Storm channeled ‘little red riding hood’ in an Alexandre Vauthier look, while Colman Domingo looked dapper in his red Valentino suit jacket that had black lapels. In addition to Colman, Bresha Webb wore a vintage Valentino peplum dress to the Oscars that had a bow centered.

Serving sex-appeal in a strikingly beautiful black coach dress was singer CoCo Jones. Her gown had sequins detailing throughout, that matched perfectly with her black sequins Coach clutch bag.

Despite Demi Moore losing the ‘Best-Actress’ award to ‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison, she looked absolutely incredible in a Custom Armani Prive gown that illuminated on the red carpet. The draping of her dress at the waist, added a modern flair, and her diamond jewels added elegance, sophistication the perfect touch of luxury.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images