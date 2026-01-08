On the Scene at the Golden Eve: Olandria Carter Stuns in a Black Floral Sevon Dejana Dress, Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles in Paolo Sebastian, Coleman Domingo in a Black Dolce & Gabbana Suit + More!

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards is upon us this Sunday, and a new primetime awards-season special known as the “Golden Eve” kicked off on Tuesday, January 6th at the Beverly Hilton.

The prestigious event brought out a variety of A-list celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren who both were honored and recognized for their contributions to television and film. Parker glistened in a metallic ball gown by Paolo Sebastian, that she styled with a black tailored blazer jacket. While Mirren wore a long custom light pink Stella McCartney dress that had a cinched waisted and impeccable draping.

There were so many standout red carpet looks including Love Island star, Olandria Carthen who looked runway-ready on the carpet. Exuding beauty from head-to-toe, Olandria opted for a black floral beaded gown from Nigerian designer Sevon Dejana’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection. Her off-the-shoulder dress had a green satin train, with sheer detailing, and was absolutely exquisite.

Representing for the stylish men was none other than Coleman Domingo who stepped out in a black on black double breasted tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana. We know that Coleman treats fashion like a performance, and the Golden Eve was no exception. His double lapels on his suit was modern and boundary-breaking, solidifying his black dandy title.

The Golden Eve was the perfect prelude to this weekends award ceremony, and if this is any indication of the fashion, drama and glamour to follow, then we are in for a treat. Ahead, see more celebrities on the red carpet.

Olandria Carthen in The Sevon Dejana Brand

Sarah Jessica Parker in Paolo Sebastian

Viola Davis in Oscar De La Renta

Colman Domingo in Custom Dolce & Gabbana

Helen Mirren in Custom Stella McCartney

Michelle Rodriquez in Versace

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images