Claire’s Life: Wearing Erin Nesmith’s Horsebit Velvet Dress During Paris Fashion Week

Happy Saturday!

So I am back from my whirlwind trip to Paris!

As many of you know, I am a France lover and Francophile, so going to Paris for Fashion week is always a must. I was thrilled to wear a dress by a black female designer you should know, Erin Nesmith to the Schiaparelli show:

Erin Nesmith is a fashion designer and artist with over a decade of experience in the fashion, art, and modeling industries. Starting as a lingerie designer, she merged art and fashion before transitioning into formal women’s wear. Erin’s designs empower women through bold, elegant creations, and her platform has always been about more than fashion. She leverages her work to advocate for gender equality, mental health, and sustainable development.

About this look, specifically created for Paris Fashion Week , Nesmith says, “I found myself captivated by Paris and the Olympic equestrian games. As a horse lover, I wanted to incorporate that passion into the piece, which led to the use of rich black velvet and a brown nude palette, evoking the elegance of stunning horses. Horses are known for their commanding presence, so I designed this dress with a bold structure to reflect that. To complete the look, I added thoughtful details like a horse bit for the belt, tying the whole concept together.“

What do you think? Learn more at www.erinnesmith.com and be sure to follow her on Instagram @Erinnesmith.

Images: Elena Paris Photo