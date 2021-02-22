Yung Miami Celebrated Her Birthday in Custom Quintin Michael Yellow Swarovski Crystals-Embellished Cut Out Dress and Status Studio ‘Glass 1942’ Brown See-Through Latex Dress

Over the weekend, Yung Miami of the rap group City Girls celebrated her 27th birthday with close friends in Atlanta, Georgia. Like most women on their special day, Yung Miami went all out with the looks for her birthday and we’ve got deets:

You ask, we answer! @majestee.ntumba says, “Can you tell us where her dress from please?”

Of course! Yung Miami wore a $600 custom dress by Quintin Michael and $1,370 Rene Caovilla Crystal Satin Snake-Coil Sandals, styled by D. Rushing. Designer Quintin Michael is now taking custom orders for the “Honey” dress here.

You ask, we answer! @projectpacked says, “Hello, I was wondering if you could tell me where Caresha got this bomb a** dress?!”

Sure! Yung Miami strutted with Saucy Santana in a $285 Glass 1942 dress by Status Studio paired with $995 Saint Laurent Burgundy Patent Leather Opyum Sandals, styled by D. Rushing.

