Yung Miami’s style moments are truly one to watch as the rapper is solidifying herself as quite the “fashion girl”. She recently attended Marcell Von Berlin’s Spring 2022 runway show wearing a pink sequin suit and silver handbag by the brand.

While appearing at the brand’s fashion show, Yung Miami wore a Marcell Von Berlin Fall 2021 outfit, styled by Bryon Javar. Her dazzling look included the $1,100 bubblegum pink sequin blazer and $710 loose-fit sequin pants. She also wore the brand’s $1,120 MM buckle bag as her accessory for the evening. She then rounded the look off with a pair of Louboutin heeled sandals as her footwear selection.

For her hair, she kept it classy and simple with a sleek bob executed by @shanice_glamroom.

Also in attendance at the Marcell Von Berlin show, we spotted Niece Nash and wife Jessica Betts, Cassie, Evan Ross, Dreezy, Toni and Tamar Braxton, and more.

Photos: Elianel Clinton