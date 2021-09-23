Two stylish celebrities, Alonzo Arnold and Remy Ma, were spied in the same Dolce and Gabanna look recently, giving us double the style and fashion fun.

The two were outfitted in Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2021 yellow leopard print look which included a $2,845 cropped puffer jacket, $1,145 hot pants, and $995 bralette top. The look exudes confidence with its edgy yet feminine silhouette and bold print and color choice. Both celebrities are known for turning heads with their looks, so let’s see how they styled the leopard ensemble.

Alonzo Arnold wore the Dolce and Gabbana yellow leopard print look with the brand’s yellow leopard print knee-high boots. Alonzo also accessorized the look with yellow drip sunglasses, a cuban link necklace, and black quilted handbag. Further adding to the yellow aesthetic of the look, the hairstylist went with a wavy updo in the same color for the featured hairstyle.

Appearing on the recent Verzuz battle with Fat Joe, Remy Ma also wore the Dolce and Gabbana leopard print outfit paired with another bralette in black. She also wore Tom Ford black patent leather knee-high boots (sold out) to go along with the look. She was spied in jewelry pieces by Pristine Jewelers as well. Remy’s look was styled by Eric Archibald and Roger A. McKenzie.

Who wore it better?

Photos: @starthestar / @drewvisions