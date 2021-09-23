After the party, it’s the after party. After delivering a captivating gold look at the 2021 Met Gala, Mary J. Blige came back with another stunning look for the after party.

Gracing the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala, Mary J. Blige donned a gold gown by Dundas who also designed her after-party look. For the after party festivities, the singer was outfitted in a pink high-neck cutout maxi dress by the brand. She paired the look with gold Louboutin heeled sandals and bamboo earrings by Simone I. Smith. Both of her Met Gala looks were styled by Jason Rembert.

Switching up from her ponytail for the formal event, Mary J. Blige went with a head full of curly hair in her signature blonde for the party. Her hair was done by Tym Wallace.

Photos: Robert Ector