Christina Milian seems to be enjoying her trip to France as she graced us with another stylish look in the fashionable country. She was spied keeping it chill in a distressed sweater top by Fashion Nova.

Christina Milian wore Fashion Nova’s $27.99 Times Like This Turtleneck Crop Sweater in ivory. To go along with her stylish top, she also wore a pair of distressed jeans to compliment the frayed sweater. Netflix’s “Resort to Love” star also opted for no accessories to accompany her look, keeping it simple and comfortable as she relaxed.

The Times Like This Turtleneck Crop Sweater appears in a cozy knit fabric with distressed details on the turtleneck and hems. It also comes cropped to add some more edge to the distressed details. Additionally, the sweater also comes in hot pink, black, and mustard.

Thoughts? Shop the sweater here.