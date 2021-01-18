You Should Know: The Allan Virgo Atelier Collection IV Introspective Collection of Outerwear with a Message

The 2016 election result had a traumatic effect on his psyche and as a Black creative in America, he started to feel hopeless as the country declined. Liberties were encroached upon and violence and race relations worsened. He was forced to retreat inwards for a perspective that would help him make sense of the current climate. This journey led him to his African ancestors; their struggles, their survival, their protests.

The African printed fabrics cut on bias and cowrie shells were tattooed on top of tailored wool coats.

The edges of the wool coats’ hemlines were left raw or painted white.

The Nylon puffer technical coat was hand painted abstractly.

Safety pins, which have become a symbol for the protestation of authority, were used to create texture with African printed fabric.

Shirley Chisholm and Kamala Harris on the backs of two of the outerwear pieces allude to hope and change.

The collection exudes his ancestors’ strength, courage, resilience, and most of all their power.



Bio: