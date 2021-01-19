Lori Harvey is All Smiles With Michael B. Jordan Wearing A Green Button Dress From With Jean
‘It girl’ Lori Harvey smiled from ear to ear as she posed with her beux Michael B Jordan rocking With Jean’s $239 Andy dress in forest green. Available in an array of colors such as ‘Maple’, ‘Violet’ and ‘Latte’ this ruched, long sleeved mini dress is perfect for a classy date night.
Lori’s hair was in a sleek top ponytail showcasing the collared neck line, and paired this dress with small hoop earrings and gold stack rings.
How would you rock this dress? Which color would you choose?